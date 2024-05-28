Scam Alert: Police Warn Of Callers Posing As Saratoga County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are warning residents of phone scammers who are posing as members of a local sheriff’s office.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office learned about a fraudulent phone call that was made to a resident on Tuesday, May 28, the agency announced on Facebook.

During the call, the scammer instructed the resident to call the sheriff’s office at 518-714-1875, not the agency’s actual phone number, 518-885-6761.

When the victim called the phony number, they were greeted by a computer-generated voice indicating they had reached the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and offering several realistic sounding voice prompts to choose from.

“THIS IS A SCAM,” the agency said. “If you receive a call or message instructing you to call us at that number, DO NOT CALL IT.”

Sheriff’s officials asked anyone contacted by the bogus number to report it directly to the agency.

