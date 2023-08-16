Rail Tampering: FBI Seeks Culprit Who Tried Derailing Passenger Train In Corinth

A railyard worker contacted the FBI’s field office in Albany in early June 2023 after noticing that someone had tampered with a portion of tracks in Saratoga County, on the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railroad in Corinth.

The railroad offers scenic tours for passengers of all ages, including field trips for children.

Following a joint investigation between the FBI and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that someone was attempting to derail a train, the FBI announced at a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“While we’re thankful the worst-case scenario was avoided, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will not stand by while someone tries to cause harm to our communities and destroy our small businesses,” said Janeen DiGuiseppi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Albany Field Office.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo added that his agency would “leave no stone unturned” in an effort to identify the person or people responsible for the “cowardly” act.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the agency at 1-800-CALL FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

