Providence Man Leaves Hidden Camera In Victim's Living Room, Police Say

The discovery of a hidden camera inside a home in the region led to a local man in handcuffs.

A&nbsp;Providence man is accused of putting a hidden camera inside a victim's Saratoga County home.&nbsp;

Michael Mashburn
New York State Police arrested Saratoga County resident Todd St. Louis, age 57, after executing a search warrant at his Providence home Monday, July 15.

It came weeks after a Montgomery County resident who previously resided in Saratoga County told troopers they found a hidden surveillance camera inside their home.

Investigators determined that St. Louis broke into the victim’s residence on multiple occasions to “place and maintain” a hidden camera in their living room.

Troopers did not elaborate on what connection, if any, he had with the victim.

St. Louis is charged with burglary and unlawful surveillance. He was held at the Saratoga County jail on a $2,500 bond.

