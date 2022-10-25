Woman Smuggled Drugs Into Saratoga County Jail For Inmate Relative, Police Say

A woman from the region has gone from jail visitor to possible jail inmate after allegedly smuggling drugs into a correctional facility for a relative.

Saratoga County resident Rondene Brust, age 53, of Ballston Spa, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 11, after she allegedly brought a controlled substance into the Saratoga County jail, according to sheriff’s officials.

Brust then passed the “dangerous contraband” to an inmate, 32-year-old Bryan Brust, of Ballston Spa, police said.

Authorities did not immediately clarify the relationship between the two.

A subsequent search of Brust’s cell revealed an additional, separate controlled substance in his possession, according to police.

Ms. Brust was arraigned at the Town of Milton Court on a felony charge of promoting prison contraband in the first degree.

She was later released on her own recognizance while she awaits her next court appearance.

Mr. Brust was charged with possessing, as well as two counts of promoting, prison contraband.

Following his arraignment, he was taken back to the Saratoga County jail.

Brust is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.

