Traffic Stop In Halfmoon Leads To Recovery Of Stolen Trailer, Police Say

A Capital Region man is facing charges after he was allegedly busted hauling a stolen trailer.

State Police in Saratoga County stopped the man's vehicle for an equipment violation Monday, Oct. 17, as it was hauling a trailer in the Town of Halfmoon, on Crescent Road.

While talking with the 64-year-old driver, Fred Weinkauff, of Troy, troopers determined that the trailer had previously been reported stolen from Warren County in February 2019, police said.

Weinkauff was arrested for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

He was issued an appearance ticket to the Halfmoon Town Court for Wednesday, Oct. 26 and was later released.

The trailer was seized by State Police.

