Saratoga Springs Man Nabbed Years After Sexually Assaulting Child, Police Say

Years after he allegedly sexually assaulted an underage minor, a man from the region is behind bars facing criminal charges.
Jason Storms, age 44, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 27, following a joint investigation by New York State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
After executing a search warrant on his home, NYSP’s Computer Crime Unit identified a victim under the age of 15 who Storms allegedly raped years prior in Colonie in Albany County, according to police.
Storms was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape and criminal sexual act, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and ordered held at the Albany County jail on $25,000 bond.
