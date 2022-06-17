Police Seek 'Criminal Mischief' Suspect Seen At Saratoga Springs HS

If you recognize this man, police in the Capital District want to hear from you.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department is trying to identify the man after he was captured on surveillance video at Saratoga Springs High School.

Investigators said he was wanted for alleged criminal mischief at the school.

Surveillance footage released by police showed the man wearing a dark colored shirt with tan shorts and a dark baseball cap.

In one of the photos he can be seen standing next to an SUV in a parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800 or email vrose@saratogapolice.org with case number SS-01724-22.

