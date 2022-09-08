Home Health Aide In Moreau Stole ID Of Elderly Woman Under Her Care, Police Say

A home health aide in the Capital District is facing charges after allegedly stealing the identity of an elderly woman under her care.

Washington County resident Sherrilyn Ostrander, age 32, of Hudson Falls, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 6, for felony identity theft, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that Ostrander used the victim’s debit card to make numerous charges amounting to a “substantial loss to the victim,” police said.

The elderly victim lives in the Town of Moreau in Saratoga County and was under Ostrander’s care at the time, according to police.

Ostrander was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court and later released on her own recognizance.

She’s due back in court at a later date.

