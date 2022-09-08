Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Queen Elizabeth II Dies After 7-Decade Tenure At Age 96
Police & Fire

Home Health Aide In Moreau Stole ID Of Elderly Woman Under Her Care, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Sherrilyn Ostrander is accused of stealing the identity of an elderly woman under her care.
Sherrilyn Ostrander is accused of stealing the identity of an elderly woman under her care. Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office

A home health aide in the Capital District is facing charges after allegedly stealing the identity of an elderly woman under her care.

Washington County resident Sherrilyn Ostrander, age 32, of Hudson Falls, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 6, for felony identity theft, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that Ostrander used the victim’s debit card to make numerous charges amounting to a “substantial loss to the victim,” police said.

The elderly victim lives in the Town of Moreau in Saratoga County and was under Ostrander’s care at the time, according to police.

Ostrander was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court and later released on her own recognizance.

She’s due back in court at a later date. 

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.