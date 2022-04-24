Ballston Spa Man With Previous Convictions Facing Felony DWI Charge

A convicted felon with multiple previous DWI arrests is being held behind bars after being busted for allegedly driving while intoxicated through the region, New York state police said.

In Saratoga County, New York State Police troopers on patrol in Wilton stopped a driver at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 after he was caught committing multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

According to police, while speaking to the driver, Ballston Spa resident Jonathan Foley, troopers "could smell the odor of alcohol emanating from his breath and observed signs that he was under the influence.”

Foley proceeded to fail Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and he was taken into custody, a state police spokesperson said.

At New York State Police Headquarters in Wilton, Foley refused to submit to a breath test and he was charged with:

Felony driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions;

Use of a vehicle without an interlock device;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Following his arrest, Foley was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correction Facility. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date, police said.

