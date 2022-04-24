Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Police & Fire

Ballston Spa Man With Previous Convictions Facing Felony DWI Charge

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Ballston Spa man was busted by New York State Police in Wilton.
A Ballston Spa man was busted by New York State Police in Wilton. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A convicted felon with multiple previous DWI arrests is being held behind bars after being busted for allegedly driving while intoxicated through the region, New York state police said.

In Saratoga County, New York State Police troopers on patrol in Wilton stopped a driver at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 after he was caught committing multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

According to police, while speaking to the driver, Ballston Spa resident Jonathan Foley, troopers "could smell the odor of alcohol emanating from his breath and observed signs that he was under the influence.”

Foley proceeded to fail Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and he was taken into custody, a state police spokesperson said.

At New York State Police Headquarters in Wilton, Foley refused to submit to a breath test and he was charged with:

  • Felony driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions;
  • Use of a vehicle without an interlock device;
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Following his arrest, Foley was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correction Facility. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.