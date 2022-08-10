Contact Us
Breaking News: Suspect Charged In Shooting Death Of 46-Year-Old Outside Of Capital District Bar
Police & Fire

Ballston Man Accused Of Assaulting, Strangling 1-Year-Old

Michael Mashburn
Ballston resident William Burden, Jr., age 30, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 9, after allegedly assaulting and strangling a 1-year-old child.
Ballston resident William Burden, Jr., age 30, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 9, after allegedly assaulting and strangling a 1-year-old child. Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office/N-Lange.de on Wikimedia Commons

A Capital District man is facing charges after allegedly becoming so violent with a 1-year-old that he strangled the child.

Saratoga County resident William Burden, age 30, of Ballston, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 9, after someone reported the alleged incident to police.

Burden is accused of striking and obstructing the child’s breathing, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. 

Police did not say how Burden and the child are related, only that the child is known to him.

Burden was arraigned at the Town of Milton Court on one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree strangulation, both felonies.

He was ordered held at the Saratoga County jail without bail while he awaits his next court appearance.

