Ambulance-Chasing Attacker Nabbed After Break-In, Assaults At Clifton Park Home: Police

A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home in the region and assaulting several people inside, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 8:20 p.m. Friday, April 7, with reports of a disturbance at an apartment in Clifton Park, according to State Police.

When troopers arrived, they determined that Quazey Robinson, of Clifton Park, had forcibly entered an apartment unit without permission and assaulted multiple people, injuring them. He reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Police did not immediately elaborate on the nature of the victims’ injuries.

Robinson was located a short time later while following an ambulance that was transporting one of the victims to a hospital, according to police. He was arrested with help from the Niskayuna Police Department and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers did not speculate on a possible motive in the attack, but said Robinson knows all of his alleged victims. A child who was inside the home at the time of the incident was not injured, police said.

Robinson is facing the following charges:

First-degree burglary

Third-degree assault (three counts)

Endangering the welfare of a child

He was arraigned at the Halfmoon Town Court and ordered held at the Saratoga County jail on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

