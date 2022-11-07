4 Employees Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors At Saratoga County Stores, Police Say

Four employees at Capital Region businesses are facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

New York State Police conducted an investigation into 16 businesses in Saratoga County in early November 2022.

Of the businesses audited, four stores were busted selling alcohol to minors under the age of 21, police said.

The employees were arrested on a charge of unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree, a misdemeanor.

Police said the following businesses were found to have violated state law:

Lucky Mart Valero at 1324 SR50 in Ballston Spa

Runway Express at 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

Savemore Beverage at 1512 SR9 in Clifton Park

Speedway at 1513 Crescent Road in Halfmoon

During the investigations, New York State Police said businesses are checked using a trooper in plainclothes and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age of give a false date of birth.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.