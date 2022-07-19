39-Year-Old Killed After ATV Crash In Capital District

A 39-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in the Capital District.

New York State Police said troopers in Warren County were called to the town of Horicon at around 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, with reports that an ATV rider had wrecked on Hayesburg Road.

Medics transported the rider to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Warren County resident Conor Kealy, of Warrensburg.

Troopers determined that Kealy had been driving eastbound on Hayesburg Road when he attempted to make a right turn onto Burnt Hill Road.

He lost control of the vehicle and crashed, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

