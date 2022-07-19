Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: First Case Of Monkeypox Confirmed In Capital District
Police & Fire

39-Year-Old Killed After ATV Crash In Capital District

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police are investigating after 39-year-old Conor Kealy died following an ATV crash on Hayesburg Road in Horicon Saturday, July 16.
New York State Police are investigating after 39-year-old Conor Kealy died following an ATV crash on Hayesburg Road in Horicon Saturday, July 16. Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps street view

A 39-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in the Capital District.

New York State Police said troopers in Warren County were called to the town of Horicon at around 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, with reports that an ATV rider had wrecked on Hayesburg Road.

Medics transported the rider to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Warren County resident Conor Kealy, of Warrensburg.

Troopers determined that Kealy had been driving eastbound on Hayesburg Road when he attempted to make a right turn onto Burnt Hill Road.

He lost control of the vehicle and crashed, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.