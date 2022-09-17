Man Sentenced For Brutal Halloween Stabbing Attack In Saratoga Springs

A 23-year-old man who repeatedly stabbed his unarmed victim in the face and chest during a Halloween attack in the region will spend the next decade in prison.

Saratoga County resident Tyler Lumia, of Saratoga Springs, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars Thursday, Sept. 15, two months after he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

Lumia admitted to getting into an argument with the 35-year-old victim at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Gaffney’s restaurant, located in downtown Saratoga Springs.

He stabbed the man several times, causing puncture wounds to his face, lungs, and internal organs, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was rushed to Albany Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery.

He likely would have died from his wounds were it not for the quick intervention of officers from the Saratoga Springs Police Department, prosecutors said.

Lumia, who was wearing a mask at the time, fled the crowded scene, ditching his bloodied knife along the way.

More than seven months would go by before he was finally arrested by Saratoga Springs police in June 2022

"This plea and sentence marks the most recent double-digit state prison sentence for those who made the decision to come downtown and cause harm to innocent people,” Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said.

In addition to his prison term, a judge ordered Lumia to complete 2.5 years of post-release supervision and issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim.

