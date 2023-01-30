Ex-Husband Breaks In, Attacks Woman's New BF With Wine Bottle In Ballston Spa, Police Say

An angry ex-husband is accused of breaking into a woman’s home in the region and assaulting her new boyfriend, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, with reports of an assault at a home in Ballston Spa, located on Victory Circle, according to Ballston Spa Police.

Investigators determined that William Ferrara, age 34, of Niskayuna, had entered the home without permission and assaulted his ex-wife’s new boyfriend with a wine bottle before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered injuries to the back of his head and body. He was taken by ambulance to Malta Emergent Care for further treatment and was later released.

Police said the woman was not injured during the ordeal.

Officers later found Ferrara at his Niskayuna home and arrested him without incident. He was arraigned at the Town of Malta Court on the following charges:

Burglary - 1st degree (felony

Assault - 2nd degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon - 4th degree (misdemeanor)

Aggravated unlicensed operator - 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

Following his arraignment, a judge ordered Ferrara held at the Saratoga County jail on $25,000 cash bail.

An order of protection was issued for both victims.

