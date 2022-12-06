Dock Master In Clifton Park Accused Of Falsifying Business Records, Insurance Fraud

A dock master at a yacht club in the region is facing charges after allegedly falsifying business records.

Derek Sutherland, age 49, of Broadalbin in Fulton County, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, following an investigation by State Police.

Troopers were contacted in October 2022 by a representative of the Schenectady Yacht Club, located in Clifton Park in Saratoga County, where Sutherland was working as a dock master.

Investigators determined that Sutherland forged multiple invoices bearing company letterhead, falsely documenting hours he had not worked.

He also submitted the invoices to an insurance company requesting direct reimbursement, police said.

Sutherland is facing charges of first-degree falsifying business records and third-degree insurance fraud, both felonies.

Following his arrest, he was issued an appearance ticket to the Clifton Park Town Court on Thursday, Dec. 8.

