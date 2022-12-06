Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Unsettled Weather Pattern Will Bring Rain, Followed By Snow Chance: Here's What To Expect
News

Dock Master In Clifton Park Accused Of Falsifying Business Records, Insurance Fraud

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Derek Sutherland, age 49, is accused of falsifying business records and insurance fraud while working as a dock master for the Schenectady Yacht Club in Clifton Park.
Derek Sutherland, age 49, is accused of falsifying business records and insurance fraud while working as a dock master for the Schenectady Yacht Club in Clifton Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A dock master at a yacht club in the region is facing charges after allegedly falsifying business records.

Derek Sutherland, age 49, of Broadalbin in Fulton County, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, following an investigation by State Police.

Troopers were contacted in October 2022 by a representative of the Schenectady Yacht Club, located in Clifton Park in Saratoga County, where Sutherland was working as a dock master.

Investigators determined that Sutherland forged multiple invoices bearing company letterhead, falsely documenting hours he had not worked.

He also submitted the invoices to an insurance company requesting direct reimbursement, police said.

Sutherland is facing charges of first-degree falsifying business records and third-degree insurance fraud, both felonies.

Following his arrest, he was issued an appearance ticket to the Clifton Park Town Court on Thursday, Dec. 8. 

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.