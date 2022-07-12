'Believed To Be Endangered': Police Issue Alert For Missing 13-Year-Old From Stillwater

New York State Police have issued an alert for a missing 13-year-old girl from the Capital District who is believed to be in danger.

Saratoga County resident Allison Burns, of Stillwater, was last seen by her parents at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, outside of her home, police said.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the teen getting into a blue Honda CRV with an unknown adult male.

Police said the two were later seen on State Route 9 in Saratoga Springs and may be headed to the Endicott area.

Investigators described Burns as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair with pink highlights.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top and pajama bottoms.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact the NYSP tip line at 1-800-448-3847 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

