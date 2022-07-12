Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Man Nabbed After Exposing Himself, Groping Women On Street In Capital District, Police Say
News

'Believed To Be Endangered': Police Issue Alert For Missing 13-Year-Old From Stillwater

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Allison Burns, age 13, of Stillwater, was last seen Monday, July 11.
Allison Burns, age 13, of Stillwater, was last seen Monday, July 11. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police have issued an alert for a missing 13-year-old girl from the Capital District who is believed to be in danger.

Saratoga County resident Allison Burns, of Stillwater, was last seen by her parents at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, outside of her home, police said.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the teen getting into a blue Honda CRV with an unknown adult male.

Police said the two were later seen on State Route 9 in Saratoga Springs and may be headed to the Endicott area.

Investigators described Burns as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair with pink highlights.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top and pajama bottoms.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact the NYSP tip line at 1-800-448-3847 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.