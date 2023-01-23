Ambulance With Patient Crashes, Catches Fire In Malta

An ambulance driver and a paramedic were hospitalized following a fiery crash in the Capital Region Monday morning, Jan. 23.

State Police in Saratoga County were called at around 7:45 a.m. with reports that an ambulance had collided with a box truck on State Route 9 in Malta, Trooper Stephanie O’Neil told Daily Voice.

The crash happened near Malta Avenue, not far from the Locust Grove Motel. At the time, Malta-Stillwater EMS was transporting a patient to Saratoga Hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that the box truck made an illegal U-turn and the ambulance was unable to stop due to road conditions. The impact sent the ambulance into a ditch where it caught fire.

Fire crews from Malta Ridge and Round Lake were able to safely remove the patient from the ambulance, officials said. The patient was taken to the hospital by another ambulance.

The EMS workers involved in the crash were also hospitalized with what O’Neil described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no additional reports of injuries.

State Police said the crash is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.