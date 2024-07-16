Saratoga County eatery Buona Sera – located in Malta at 113 State Route 9P, right on Saratoga Lake – held its soft opening on Saturday, July 13.

Under the direction of husband-and-wife team Jimmy and Danielle Hartwyk, the restaurant serves a number of Italian staples like bolognese, fettuccine alfredo, and spaghetti with clam sauce.

Its menu features a number of appetizers, like pan fried mozzarella, burrata, and sauteed mussels, or salads, like beef carpaccio – made with arugula, pine nuts, goat cheese, roasted tomatoes, and a sherry vinaigrette.

Buona Sera, which translates to “good evening” in Italian, boasts a full bar and large wine list, as well as an outdoor patio for taking in the lakeside scenery.

“Awesome food and great views,” JoAnna Bedford wrote on Facebook. “The new owners did a great job turning this restaurant around. Way to go Jimmy and Danielle.”

Buona Sera is open daily, except Wednesdays, from 3 to 10 p.m. Find out more on its website.

