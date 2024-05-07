Man Driving Stolen Car Rams Deputy's Patrol Vehicle On I-87 In Clifton Park, Police Say

The Saratoga County incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, on I-87 in Clifton Park.

According to sheriff’s officials, a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in the northbound lanes near Exit 10 after learning that it had been stolen from outside a Stewart’s Shops on Route 146.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jacob Hayner, reportedly ignored the lights and sirens and refused to stop. At one point, he intentionally rammed the deputy’s patrol car, causing more than $1,500 in damage, police said.

Hayner, who is homeless, was eventually arrested after “recklessly engaging in conduct that created a grave risk of death to another person,” according to the sheriff’s office.

He is charged with the following:

Reckless endangerment (felony)

Criminal mischief (felony)

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

Moving from lane unsafely (infraction)

The deputy was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

