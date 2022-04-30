Saratoga Springs Eatery Hailed As 'Must-Stop Place For Quality Pizza'

On the hunt for the next best pizza joint in the Capital Region? Then don’t miss Flatbread Social.

The popular pizzeria, located at 84 Henry St. in Saratoga Springs, first opened their doors in 2018.

Since then, they’ve been satisfying online reviewers and foodies with their specialty: wood-fired pizzas.

“My husband Ryan and I opened Flatbread Social right next door to our first baby, Henry Street Taproom, said owner Sonja M., on Yelp.

“We wanted to create a place that was friendly to families and large groups - and that did pizza the right way - with high quality ingredients and a creative menu.”

A quick peak at their menu and this reporter was immediately drawn to the melted burrata appetizer, with garlic bread, woodfired tomato sauce, and basil.

Eleven different flatbreads adorn the menu, including the L’aubergine, with mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, basil, and topped with fire roasted tomato sauce.

And for dessert, how about the pumpkin cream pie, made with dulce de leche, white chocolate, and almond whip cream.

Reviews online have been overwhelmingly positive.

“Wow! What a find! We have been to Saratoga Springs so many times over the past several years and somehow we missed this incredible spot!” wrote Ray M., of Milford, CT, on Yelp. “We had the wood fired garlic honey habanero wings and a sausage pizza from the same wood fired oven - Both amazing and delicious!

"While we sipped Pinto Grigio and Tito's the cocktail list looks super fun! This is a must stop in place for quality pizza and more.”

“Great....and I MEAN GREAT, wood fired pizza,” wrote Eric S., of Latham, on Yelp. “Flatbread Social has delicious eats and our server was most groovy! Good drinks, priced right...excellent vibe with the relaxed atmosphere and old school shuffleboard tables, we will be back for certain. Loved our experience.”

Flatbread Social is open Wednesday through Sunday for indoor and patio dining as well as takeout. Find out more on their website.

