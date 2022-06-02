Saratoga Springs Eatery Hailed As 'Healthy Pizza Place'

A pizzeria that advertises nine reasons you might NOT like their pizza? Welcome to 9 Miles East.

Located at 64 Excelsior Avenue in Saratoga Springs, they’ve been serving up “simple meals and big flavors from around the world” since 2007, according to the restaurant’s website.

But this is not your typical pizza.

For starters, the crust is “unusual,” the company admits.

“We use high-extraction local flour for flavor and nutrition, and a three-day slow fermentation process to give the crust great body, taste, and texture.”

The natural leavening process affects the gluten in the dough, which some people find easier to digest than traditional white pizza dough made with commercial yeast, the company said.

Customers will also notice less cheese than some other places and a pizza sauce that doesn’t include any sugar or other sweeteners. And for good reason, the eatery said.

“We don't want the pizza to be a gooey mess, and we don't want you to feel bloated after you eat it.”

And don’t expect to find any wings or soda at this establishment.

“We're not kidding ourselves that pizza is the perfect health food, though we do think our approach is relatively healthy,” reads the website. “For drinks, we'd be happy to bring you some cider from our neighbor's orchard, or some bubbly Saratoga Water.”

What you will find is a relatively simple menu that promises big flavors.

Like the Farmhouse Pizza, made with three-day sourdough crust, Farmer Ground flour from Ithaca, local mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce made with tomatoes and herbs from the 9 Miles East Farm.

Also popular is the Barnyad Pizza, made with all that plus Italian sausage.

Online reviews for 9 Miles East have been overwhelmingly positive.

“Absolutely one of the best Healthy Pizza Places in Saratoga Springs, NY,” Isaac A., of Ohio, wrote on Yelp. “Their Springs Mushroom Risotto was absolutely delicious! It was also my first time trying a Risotto.”

“The Margarita PIzza we ordered was absolutely amazing as well, the way the fresh mozzarella combined with the freshly made pizza sauce and the sausage that we added to it was mind-blowing. I'm truly impressed with how fresh and well cooked the crust was and it had really good flavor,” he continued.

“Love the pizza and beer,” Andrew R., of Schenectady, wrote on Yelp. “Comfortable atmosphere. Well worth the drive. Sourdough mushroom pizza is the bomb.”

“Healthy, organic, and creative pizza,” Vincent A., of Gansevoort, wrote on Yelp. “Everything sourced from the farm. Pho bowls, chicken and salmon entrees always spot on.”

9 Miles East is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Find out more on its website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.