Breaking News: This Will Be NY's Newest Area Code
Lifestyle

New Clifton Park Eatery Serving Up 'Splash Of Southern Flair'

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn
Shrimp and grits at Emma Jayne's Restaurant in Clifton Park.
Shrimp and grits at Emma Jayne's Restaurant in Clifton Park. Photo Credit: Emma Jayne's/Facebook

A brand-new Saratoga County restaurant is offering “classic flavors you know and love with an added splash of Southern flair.”

Emma Jayne’s opened its doors to diners on Wednesday, March 9, which also marked the second birthday of its namesake, the daughter of owner and local chef Mike Fortin.

Located at 1475 US 9 in Clifton Park, the restaurant offers a wide selection of dishes, including a lobster pot pie appetizer, Southern BBQ Kobe burger, eggplant parmesan, and seafood risotto.

“We guarantee delicious, one-of-a-kind dishes and a wonderful dining experience to all who enter our establishment,” reads the restaurant's bio on Yelp. “Try our signature steaks, shrimp and grits, hand-crafted cocktails, and more.”

Find the full menu here.

Online reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.

“Glad to have another independent, locally owned restaurant with owners and staff that understand the hospitality industry and what makes a great restaurant," Mike L., of Saratoga County, said in a Yelp review.

“Food and service was excellent! Spinach artichoke dip appetizer and Chianti braised short rib were both delicious,” Patti Z., of Latham, said in another Yelp review.

Emma Jayne’s is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday, and closed on Mondays.

