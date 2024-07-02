Inmate Punches, Bites Corrections Officer At Saratoga County Jail, Police Say

The incident happened Wednesday, May 22, at the Saratoga County jail in Ballston Spa, but was not reported publicly until Tuesday, July 2.

Sheriff’s officials said John Rathbun, age 26, punched a corrections officer in the face and bit him, causing injuries. The officer was treated at a medical facility and released.

Rathbun, who is homeless, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony.

He was arraigned in the Milton Town Court on Monday, July 1, and was taken back to the county jail while his case proceeds.

