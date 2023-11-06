ID Released For Wilton Fisherman Who Drowned In Pond

Emergency crews in Washington County were called at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, about a man who had failed to return home from a fishing trip.

Following a search, crews located the man’s body in Clarks Pond in the town of Jackson.

On Monday, Nov. 6, New York State Police identified him as 61-year-old Marc Luther, of Wilton in Saratoga County.

An investigation determined that Luther entered Clarks Pond in a kayak to go fishing. The boat was later found empty.

An Underwater Recovery Team was dispatched to the scene and found his body in the water.

Troopers said the apparent drowning is under investigation, but Luther’s death appears accidental.

