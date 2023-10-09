Hospital Stabbings: ID Released For Patient Accused Of Attacking Saratoga Springs Nurses

Scott Williams, age 60, of Hudson Falls in Washington County, was taken into custody Sunday, Oct. 8, on an open arrest warrant, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

Investigators said Williams is behind the attack that happened early Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Saratoga Hospital located in Saratoga Springs.

He allegedly stabbed two nurses, leaving them with visible injuries, police said. Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening wounds and have since been released.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident.

Williams was charged with two counts of felony assault and was ordered held at the Saratoga County jail on $75,000 cash bail.

He is due back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

In a statement, Saratoga Hospital administrators said the situation was “resolved quickly,” crediting regular training exercises and workplace violence preparedness programs for the fast response.

“First and foremost, we would like to acknowledge the skill and professionalism of our team, who worked quickly to mitigate the situation,” they said.

“Our main priority has been and continues to be ensuring a safe work environment for our staff so they may provide care to the community.”

