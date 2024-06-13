Fugitive Child Rapist Nabbed Out Of State After Dodging Saratoga County Court Date, Police Say

Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies took custody of 36-year-old Siatar Creech, of Northumberland, on Tuesday, June 11, weeks after he was arrested by the US Marshals Service in South Carolina.

Creech was originally arrested in September 2022 after a New York State Police investigation found that he repeatedly raped a child under the age of 17 in the town of Moreau, according to police.

Following his arraignment in Ballston Spa Village Court, he was released on his own recognizance. When he failed to appear for a court date in October 2023, a Saratoga County judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Investigators eventually learned that Creech was living in Aiken County, South Carolina. He was located in North Augusta and arrested by local sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, May 28.

Creech is facing the following charges:

Two counts of rape

Use of a child in a sexual performance

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal sexual act

Menacing with a firearm

He remains incarcerated at the Saratoga County jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.