Father Shoots Son During Alleged Break-In At Providence Home, Police Say

Deputies in Saratoga County were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday, June 30, for shots fired at a residence in the town of Providence located on Centerline Road.

Sheriff’s officials said an investigation found that 34-year-old Ethan Chase, who is homeless, forced his way into the home of his father, 65-year-old Earl Chase. At the time, the senior Chase had an order of protection from his son.

During the encounter, Ethan Chase threatened to kill his father and the man’s wife, prompting the victim to arm himself with a shotgun, deputies said.

Earl Chase then fired a single round containing bird shot, striking his son in the left shoulder.

Nobody else inside the home was injured.

Ethan Chase was arrested and taken to Albany Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooting is under investigation.

