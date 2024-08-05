Duo Busted Posing As Rideshare Drivers In Saratoga Springs, Police Say

In Saratoga County, the Saratoga Springs Police Department received multiple complaints about people pretending to work for rideshare companies and accepting fares around the Saratoga Racetrack and downtown areas.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, the department conducted a targeted enforcement detail in those areas, ultimately arresting one driver and citing another.

Najeebullah Afghan, age 32, of Schenectady, was taken into custody on suspicion of criminal impersonation. He was also given a City Code violation.

According to police, Afghan is neither an Uber or Lyft driver but accepted a fare as a taxi without a proper Hack License, as required by the city. He was later released with an appearance ticket to appear in City Court of Saratoga Springs.

Police also cited Francis Egan, age 65, of Saratoga Springs, after he allegedly agreed to accept a fare without having a proper Hack License.

“The SSPD reminds those using rideshare companies to keep safety in mind when they are using the apps and to follow the safety protocols of each company,” the agency said.

“Only use the agreed-upon driver, confirm that they are in fact the ride ordered through the app, and do not enter the vehicle unless it has been verified that they are your ride.”

