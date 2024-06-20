Couple Leaves Infant On Beach While Boating At Lake George, Police Say

The Warren County incident happened Tuesday afternoon, June 18, on the western shore of Lake George, near Lake Shore Drive.

New York State Police said someone called 911 after hearing the infant crying and finding the child unattended roughly five feet from the shoreline. The child was not injured.

An investigation found that the child’s parents left them alone for approximately 15 minutes while they went boating.

Troopers arrested 30-year-old Paul Thorley and 28-year-old Mary Thorley, both of Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child.

They were issued appearance tickets to the Lake George Town Court on Thursday, June 27.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.