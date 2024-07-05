Saratoga County’s Clifton Park Center Mall announced that three of its stores have closed: The Indian restaurant Kati Roll Wala, the CBD Store, and Claire’s.

All three businesses were closed as of Sunday, June 30.

“The principal of Kati Roll Wala has received an amazing opportunity outside of the region, and while we are saddened by the news, we are very excited for their future venture and wish them the best of luck!” the mall said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, customers of the CBD Store can visit their Loudonville location in the Kimberly Square Plaza.

Claire’s fans are encouraged to visit their other locations at the Colonie Center and Wilton malls.

A mall spokesperson said the coming weeks will see construction begin on three new stores that will soon call Clifton Park Center Mall home: Blow Dry Bar, The Good Feet Store, and Mediterranean restaurant Pita & Olive.

Opening dates for the new tenants are expected later this year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.