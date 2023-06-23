Child Pornography Found On Saratoga Springs Man's Phone, Feds Say

Saratoga County resident Christopher Barry, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested and arraigned in federal court in Albany on Thursday, June 22.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District, Barry received sexually explicit images of children between June 2021 and January 2022.

Investigators also found child pornography on two of his cell phones in February 2023, prosecutors said.

Barry was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography, and was ordered detained while he awaits his trial.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to between five and 20 years in federal prison and be fined up to $250,000.

The case is being prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood,” a coordinated effort between local, state, and federal agencies to track down individuals who exploit children using the internet.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.