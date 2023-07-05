Bullies Lure 15-Year-Old 'Spider-Man' To Capital Region Park, Break His Nose, Police Say

The heartbreaking scene, which was captured on cell phone video that was posted to social media, happened Wednesday, June 21, in Washington County, at Hudson Falls’ Derby Park.

According to an Instagram post, the teen, identified as Aydin, was excited to “finally make new friends” and show off his Spider-Man costume after being invited to the park.

The video starts with two boys walking up to Aydin and making fun of his costume.

“You arrive at the park to find out it was all a lie,” Edward Anthony, owner of Atlas Jiu Jitsu in Albany, captioned his post.

The video then shows a young girl slowly walk up to Aydin before hitting him twice in the face. Several kids are heard laughing as he backs up, visibly in pain.

“You were invited to the park to be filmed, by your high school classmates, being assaulted and humiliated,” Anthony's post continues.

Aydin is then seen removing his mask, revealing that his face is bleeding. The attack left him with a broken nose, according to Anthony.

“What started as a day hoping to make friends ends with a day of lifelong trauma.”

A week after the attack, on Wednesday, June 28, the Hudson Falls Police Department announced that a 14-year-old girl had been arrested in connection with the attack.

She was charged with one count of assault and was ordered to appear at the Washington County Probation Department at a later date.

“The Hudson Falls Police Department is aware that cell phone video of this incident has circulated through social media,” police said, adding that they are working to identify witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson Falls Police Department at 518-747-4011.

Meanwhile, support continues to pour in for the boy, who Anthony described as a “very kind kid” who loves comics, video games, and cosplay.

“He is regularly bullied in school, and this situation is absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

Anthony launched the GoFundMe to help raise enough money to send Aydin and his family to the Avengers Campus at Disneyland. Any remaining money will go toward martial arts training for Aydin, as well as games and comic books.

He’s also asking his followers to show their support for Aydin by wearing their superhero rash guards and posting on social media using the hashtag, “AydinsHeroes.”

“Let's show Aydin that we stand by his side and stand against bullying!” Anthony said. “Through struggle comes greatness.”

As of Wednesday, July 5, the GoFundMe had raised over $14,600. Those who wish to support the campaign can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.