Wrong Way Crash: Parents, Children Injured On Parkway In Rye Brook, Driver Critical (Update)

The crash, which happened around 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, in the northbound lanes near Lincoln Avenue in Rye Brook, happened when a 2024 Mercedes sedan driving south struck a 2018 Dodge Durango carrying a family of five, according to Westchester County Police Chief James Luciano.

The Mercedes was driven by 75-year-old Joan Feinstein of Rye Brook, Luciano said, adding that a 49-year-old man from New Haven, Connecticut had driven the Dodge. The Durango also contained the man's wife and his three children aged 25, 17, and 12.

Feinstein was seriously injured with wounds to her lower extremities and internal injuries and was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she remained in critical condition as of Monday night. She is likely to survive, according to Luciano.

Meanwhile, all the occupants of the Dodge were injured except for one. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

A preliminary investigation into the crash has revealed no involvement of alcohol, Luciano said, adding that it is still underway and toxicology reports still have to come in. The drivers have not yet given statements because of their conditions.

In a press conference on Monday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said the Hutchinson River Parkway is owned by the New York State Department of Transportation, which would be responsible for any signage changes.

He added that the county would encourage the department to conduct a study on potential signage and roadway changes, as a similar effort worked well for the county-owned Bronx River Parkway following similar wrong-way crash incidents.

Latimer also said the weather at the time of the crash may have played a role in why Feinstein drove the wrong way, saying that there were light rain and light fog conditions.

"You could easily misjudge your circumstances," Latimer said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

