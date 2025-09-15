Westchester Gets Full Control Of Playland: Panel Rules Standard Amusements Defaulted

An arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday, Sept. 10, that Standard Amusements defaulted by refusing to operate Playland for the 2025 season and formally handing management back to the County in February, county officials announced on Monday, Sept. 15.

The decision affirms the county’s termination of its contract with Standard and awards the company only the minimum damages allowed under the Playland Management Agreement.

The panel was chaired by former New York State Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman and joined by Hon. Shira A. Scheindlin and Hon. Anthony J. Carpinello, according to county officials.

County Executive Ken Jenkins called the ruling “a clear validation” of the county’s position.

"Our priority has always been ensuring that Playland remains open, safe, fun and well-managed for the residents of Westchester – especially our littlest residents – for now and beyond. With this ruling, the County can move forward with certainty and continue to build a strong future for this cherished park," Jenkins continued.

As Daily Voice reported in May, the county assumed control of Playland earlier this year under an emergency order after county officials said Standard’s abrupt departure left rides partially disassembled or unwinterized.

The county fast-tracked inspections and repairs with Zamperla, Inc., an Italian ride manufacturer, to ensure the park could safely reopen for the 2025 summer season.

Despite extensive challenges, Playland opened on Memorial Day weekend with free admission, reduced parking prices, and seasonal programming. County officials said the park went on to have a successful season under public management.

With the arbitration decision now final, Westchester County has "full and undisputed control" over Playland’s future operations and development, according to county officials.

Daily Voice has reached out to Standard Amusements for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.