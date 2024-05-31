Video Shows Man Entering Unlocked Vehicle In Rye: Here's Where

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 28 around 2:30 a.m., when a man entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the Milton Point area of Rye, according to the City of Rye Police Department.

Surveillance footage of the incident was later released on the department's Instagram page.

In their post on the platform, the department urged residents to avoid becoming the next victims of such crimes.

"We want to remind our residents to please take their keys/fob with them, lock their car doors, and secure their valuables," the department wrote, adding, "Help us keep criminals out of our neighborhoods by securing your cars."

The incident is the second such crime to happen in Rye in a month, as a similar break-in happened on Sunday, May 5 at another driveway in the city, according to Rye Police.

According to Rye Police, a total of 99 vehicles have been stolen from Rye since 2020, and all of them had their key left inside.

An arrest in connection to Tuesday's incident has not yet been announced. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

