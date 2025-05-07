Video Shows Cat Thrown Twice In Rye Brook: Man Charged With Animal Cruelty, SPCA Says

Anthony Lopez of Port Chester was arrested following an investigation into the incident by SPCA Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit and Rye Brook Police, the SPCA announced on Wednesday, May 7.

Investigators say Lopez was caught on video grabbing and hurling a young cat named Mittens twice across the front yard of a home in Rye Brook. The incident was reported through the SPCA’s confidential cruelty hotline.

Mittens was later treated by a veterinarian for a cut to her head and is now safe and recovering, the agency said.

The video of the incident, which SPCA CEO Shannon Laukhuf called "very disturbing," was later released by the organization.

"We’re relieved that she is now safe and receiving the care she needs," Laukhuf said.

Lopez has been charged with animal cruelty.

The SPCA urges anyone who suspects animal abuse or neglect to report it through their cruelty hotline at 914-941-7797.

