Truck Stopped, Found To Be Over 18K Pounds Overweight In Rye, Police Say

A company was issued summonses after one of their cement trucks was found to be tens of thousands of pounds overweight during a Westchester traffic stop, police said. 

Ben Crnic
The traffic stop happened on Tuesday, Aug. 13 around 9 a.m., when a cement truck was pulled over by the City of Rye Police Department for an equipment violation, the department said.

After police stopped the truck, they found it to be loaded with 10 yards of concrete without an overweight permit. They also determined that it was allegedly 18,500 pounds overweight, according to the department. 

The company that owned the truck was issued four summonses and the vehicle was later towed, authorities said. 

