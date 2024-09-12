Crash Causes Long Closure On Busy Ramp Between I-287, I-95 In Rye

The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 12 around 6:15 a.m., when a truck crashed on the ramp from Interstate 287 East to Interstate 95 North in Rye, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

According to reports, the truck rolled over off the ramp.

The crash caused traffic on I-287 to be diverted onto I-95 South while the ramp was closed. It was eventually reopened by 7:15 a.m., officials said.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries have not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

