Crash Causes Long Closure On Busy Ramp Between I-287, I-95 In Rye

A crash involving a truck caused a busy highway ramp in Westchester to close for nearly an hour during the morning commute. 

The crash happened on the ramp between I-287 and I-95 in Rye at Exit 21.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 12 around 6:15 a.m., when a truck crashed on the ramp from Interstate 287 East to Interstate 95 North in Rye, according to the New York State Thruway Authority. 

According to reports, the truck rolled over off the ramp. 

The crash caused traffic on I-287 to be diverted onto I-95 South while the ramp was closed. It was eventually reopened by 7:15 a.m., officials said. 

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries have not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

