Trapped Driver Rescued After Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Rye

The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 8 just before 7:30 a.m., when three cars and a tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 95 South in Rye, according to the City of Rye Fire Department,

Arriving first responders soon learned that one of the involved drivers was trapped inside their vehicle and soon began efforts to free them.

To do so, crews stabilized the damaged car and moved the tractor-trailer, allowing them to safely remove the driver and get them into the care of EMS at the scene.

The fire department said three people involved in the crash were taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for evaluation and care.

Following the crash, Rye Police controlled traffic while fire crews and a towing company worked to clear the crashed vehicles and clean up fluid spills on the highway.

All affected lanes were eventually reopened by 8:40 a.m. on Sunday.

The incident is now under investigation by New York State Police.

"The swift and coordinated response by all involved agencies ensured that everyone received the necessary assistance and medical treatment," the Rye Fire Department said in a statement about the crash response.

