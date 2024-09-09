Partly Cloudy 59°

Trapped Driver Rescued After Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Rye

Three people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on a busy interstate in Westchester that also involved a tractor-trailer and caused lane closures, fire officials said. 

One of the vehicles involved in the crash. 

 Photo Credit: City of Rye Fire Department
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 8 just before 7:30 a.m., when three cars and a tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 95 South in Rye, according to the City of Rye Fire Department, 

Arriving first responders soon learned that one of the involved drivers was trapped inside their vehicle and soon began efforts to free them. 

To do so, crews stabilized the damaged car and moved the tractor-trailer, allowing them to safely remove the driver and get them into the care of EMS at the scene. 

The fire department said three people involved in the crash were taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for evaluation and care. 

Following the crash, Rye Police controlled traffic while fire crews and a towing company worked to clear the crashed vehicles and clean up fluid spills on the highway. 

All affected lanes were eventually reopened by 8:40 a.m. on Sunday. 

The incident is now under investigation by New York State Police. 

"The swift and coordinated response by all involved agencies ensured that everyone received the necessary assistance and medical treatment," the Rye Fire Department said in a statement about the crash response. 

