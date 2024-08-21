Thieves Using Glue Traps To Steal From Mailboxes In Rye, Police Warn

The compromised mailboxes were found throughout the City of Rye, the city's police department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

According to the department, the mailboxes contained mouse glue traps used to steal envelopes. These traps were found in mailboxes found in the following locations in Rye:

Purdy Avenue;

Elm Place;

West Purdy Avenue;

In front of the Locust Avenue firehouse.

Residents are advised to take their mail inside the post office and hand it directly to the clerk instead, especially those mailing checks.

Anyone who notices something suspicious about a mailbox within the city is asked to contact Rye Police.

