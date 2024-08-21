Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Thieves Using Glue Traps To Steal From Mailboxes In Rye, Police Warn

A police department in Westchester is warning residents to be careful when sending mail, as several public mailboxes have been found with glue traps installed by thieves. 

Rye Police released an image of the glue boards found in mailboxes throughout the city, including the one pictured here. 

Rye Police released an image of the glue boards found in mailboxes throughout the city, including the one pictured here. 

 Photo Credit: City of Rye Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The compromised mailboxes were found throughout the City of Rye, the city's police department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 21. 

According to the department, the mailboxes contained mouse glue traps used to steal envelopes. These traps were found in mailboxes found in the following locations in Rye:

  • Purdy Avenue;
  • Elm Place;
  • West Purdy Avenue;
  • In front of the Locust Avenue firehouse.

Residents are advised to take their mail inside the post office and hand it directly to the clerk instead, especially those mailing checks. 

Anyone who notices something suspicious about a mailbox within the city is asked to contact Rye Police. 

to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE