The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 6, around 9:30 a.m., when the Rye Fire Department responded to a call from The Apawamis Club about a dog trapped in the frozen pond off the 12th tee, Rye city officials said.

When rescue crews arrived, they used Locust Avenue to quickly access the pond. A firefighter soon donned a Mustang cold/ice-water rescue suit and then entered the freezing water to reach the dog.

After breaking through the surrounding ice, the firefighter safely retrieved the dog and brought it back to shore, where it was reunited with its owner.

The dog appeared to be in good condition and did not suffer any serious injuries, officials said.

All fire department units returned to service by 9:43 a.m., just 13 minutes after arriving at the scene.

As temperatures drop during the winter months, the Rye Fire Department urges residents to be cautious around frozen bodies of water, which may appear stable but can be dangerously unpredictable.

"Always keep a safe distance from icy waters, and never attempt to walk on or approach frozen bodies of water," city officials said.

