Schools In Rye, Scarsdale Named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Winners

Both Blind Brook High School in Rye Brook and Scarsdale High School were named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, the US Department of Education announced on Monday, Sept. 23.

The National Blue Ribbon Program, which was created in 1982, celebrates high-achieving public and private elementary, middle, and high schools. Schools are chosen based on their student academic achievement measures and progress toward closing gaps among diverse groups of pupils.

Both Westchester schools that received the 2024 award were part of the "Exemplary High Performing Schools" nomination category.

The two schools join more than 9,000 schools that have been awarded the Blue Ribbon over 40 years, according to Department of Education officials.

A full list of New York schools that were awarded 2024 Blue Ribbons can be viewed by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.