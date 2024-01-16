Scammers Looking For 'Lost Phone' Trying To Enter Rye Homes, Police Warn

The scheme was announced on Friday, Jan. 12 by the City of Rye Police Department, which said that there have been multiple reports of a man and woman approaching homes claiming that their lost phone is inside.

As part of the scam, the duo will show residents another device with the "Find my iPhone" app that shows the phone pinging from inside the home. The duo will then attempt to either get inside the home or convince the resident to come outside, police said.

Authorities are now warning residents to be extra careful when answering their door and to be wary of letting people inside.

Anyone who encounters the duo is asked to call 911 or the City of Rye Police Department at (914) 967-1234.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.