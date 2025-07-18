Sailboat In Distress, Missing Swimmer Both Saved Off Rye Coast On Same Day

The first call came in on Thursday evening, July 17, reporting a sailboat in distress off of Manursing Island, the City of Rye Police Department said on Friday, July 18.

Rye Bay Constables soon found the vessel and assisted a sailor in need of help. The boat was safely towed to Port Chester Harbor, where the sailor was evaluated by EMS and declined medical attention.

Shortly after resolving that incident, Rye authorities received a report of a missing swimmer in the area of Playland Cove. Rye Police’s Marine and Drone units were joined by New Rochelle’s Marine Unit and more Rye patrol assets in launching a coordinated search.

The swimmer was eventually found on shore at Edith Read Sanctuary, safe and in good health. He, too, was evaluated by EMS and refused medical attention.

Police credited their recently deployed Safe Boat, PB1, with helping expedite the swimmer search. The vessel’s integrated thermal imaging camera allowed officers to quickly scan a wider area, while its technology also enabled better coordination with other responding agencies by tracking search patterns.

