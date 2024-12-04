The Milton School in Rye will conduct the drill on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 12 p.m., according to the City of Rye Police Department. The exercise is designed to simulate how students, staff, and first responders would account for and reunite children with their families or caregivers following a crisis or emergency.

The entire drill is expected to take at least two hours to complete.

The Rye Police Department will close Hewlett Avenue to traffic during the drill. Police strongly recommend that parents pick up their children on foot to mitigate traffic issues.

Those who must drive are advised to proceed to the Playland parking lot, where police officers will assist. However, lines may form at the location, and parents are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Parents, guardians, and caregivers will be required to meet greeters from Milton School staff upon arrival, where they will complete a card with their name, phone number, and their child’s name and grade. They will also need to show a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license or passport, to complete the process.

According to the department, reunification drills are a key part of school safety planning, ensuring that students and staff know how to respond and reunite with families during emergencies. The drills also aim to reduce confusion and anxiety during real-life events by providing a sense of preparedness and security, police said.

