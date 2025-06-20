A Few Clouds 73°

Road Rage: Man Pulls Pellet Gun On Driver, Throws It Near Sidewalk In Rye, Police Say

A 63-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Westchester, police said.

John Chin of Yonkers, 63, allegedly pointed this pellet gun at a victim in a road rage incident in Rye, police said. 

 Photo Credit: City of Rye Police Department
The Daisy Power line Pellet gun recovered at the scene, according to police. 

 Photo Credit: City of Rye Police Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened around noon on Thursday, June 19, near the entrance to the Rye Golf Club on Boston Post Road, the City of Rye Police Department announced. 

A driver told police that another motorist stopped his vehicle in front of him, prompting the victim to honk his horn. That’s when the suspect allegedly pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at him, according to the department.

The victim recorded the suspect’s license plate and called 911.

Officers from the City of Rye Police Department quickly located and stopped the vehicle near Peck Avenue and detained the driver, identified as John Chin, 63, of Yonkers. 

Police said no weapon was found inside Chin’s car, but officers retraced his route and found a black Daisy Power Line pellet gun just off the sidewalk at the intersection of Boston Post Road and Sonn Drive.

Chin was taken to Rye Police Headquarters and charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Rye City Court on Tuesday, July 8, at 9:00 a.m.

