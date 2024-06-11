Retired Rye Brook Detective Appears On TV Episode Spotlighting Brutal Murder Case

Retired Detective Sergeant Terence Wilson of the Rye Brook Police Department appeared on an episode of Oxygen Network's "Sins of the South," the department announced on social media on Tuesday, June 11.

The episode, which aired on Sunday, June 9, focused on the July 2009 homicide of Ben Novack, Jr., who was killed while staying at the Rye Town Hilton on July 12, 2009.

Novack was the son of the founder of the Miami Fontainebleau Hotel, which played host to many notable celebrities and heads of state throughout the 1960s and 1970s. After his murder, his wife Narcy Novack and her brother Cristobal Veliz were charged with hiring two hit men to commit the murder and were both sentenced to life in prison.

The duo were also charged in the murder of Novack's 86-year-old mother, Bernice Novack, who was found dead in her Florida home three months before her son's killing.

According to Rye Brook Police, the department eventually determined Bernice had been murdered at the order of Narcy in an attempt to inherit the family's fortune.

During his appearance on the episode, Wilson discusses the case, including the pressure he felt while trying to crack it.

"There was pressure to solve this case...I felt like I had an elephant on my chest because it was just so much stress and so many things were happening at one time, and you try and make decisions because everything falls back to me, and it just got crazy," Wilson says in a clip released by the Oxygen Network.

The full episode can be viewed on the Oxygen Network, which also streams content on Peacock.

