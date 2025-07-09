Repeat Offender Almost Hits Patrol Car, Gets DWI Charge In Rye: Police

The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, when a City of Rye Police Department sergeant was driving east on Locust Avenue near Theodore Fremd Avenue, according to the department.

According to police, a 2014 Nissan Sentra suddenly pulled out from a parked position directly in front of the sergeant’s patrol car, prompting a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Mario R. Monroy, age 45, of Port Chester, showed signs of intoxication during the stop and failed field sobriety tests, police said.

Monroy later consented to a breath test and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.11 percent, according to the department.

He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated with prior convictions within 10 years, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating without a court-ordered interlock device.

Monroy was processed and released with a desk appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in Rye City Court on Tuesday, July 22, at 9 a.m.

