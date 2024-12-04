'Real Housewives' Star Is Latest Celeb To Dine At Rye Brook Hotspot: 'Coziest Restaurant'

Housewives Danielle Cabral and her family stopped in to dine at Constantino’s Pasta Bowls in Rye Brook during their travels up north for the holiday.

The restaurant said Cabral and her family love spending time in the cozy environment enjoying appetizers, including fried calamari, mozzarella sticks, wings, and mozzarella Carozza.

They chose a restaurant favorite for their entrees: the spicy rigatoni in a bread bowl, Bang Bang Chicken skewers, house salad, and more.

After dinner, they headed to their coffee shop, Love You a Latte, right next door, for dessert. There, they slurped down cappuccinos and frozen hot chocolate and then returned to Pasta Bowls to sample the Nutella-stuffed empanadas and a restaurant fave, the rainbow sundae.

Cabral said on Instagram: "We LOVED it here! It was the coziest restaurant filled with love and delicious food. I recommend the mozzarella carozza and the spicy vodka rigatoni."

Next door is their coffee shop @loveyoualattegreenwich, which has the perfect assortment of coffees and cakes."

Staff said Cabral was super friendly and enjoyed the meal.

Other celebrities who have hit the restaurant since it opened in July include Jersey Shore stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino.

The restaurant is located at 7 Rye Ridge Plaza in Rye Brook.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.